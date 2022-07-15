Short Interest in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Decreases By 54.5%

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the June 15th total of 377,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Mayville Engineering Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,518. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 39.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.