Short Interest in Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Declines By 92.0%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the June 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mowi ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MHGVY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. 16,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,110. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27. Mowi ASA has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.82.
Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mowi ASA will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mowi ASA
Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.
