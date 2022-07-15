Short Interest in Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Declines By 92.0%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the June 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mowi ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MHGVY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. 16,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,110. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27. Mowi ASA has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mowi ASA will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Mowi ASA

Several research firms recently commented on MHGVY. DNB Markets lowered shares of Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Mowi ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

