Short Interest in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Decreases By 69.6%

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the June 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mustang Bio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,470 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,318,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 758,185 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,090 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 136,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 27,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Price Performance

MBIO stock remained flat at $0.62 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,962. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MBIO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Mustang Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

