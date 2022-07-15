Short Interest in Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Decreases By 60.9%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the June 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Neo Performance Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

OTCMKTS NOPMF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.76. 20,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,357. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

