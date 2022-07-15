Short Interest in Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Drops By 70.8%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the June 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nippon Steel Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nippon Steel stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.20. 68,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. Nippon Steel has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

