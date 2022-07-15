Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Declines By 85.7%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 264,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of JFR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,337. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JFR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

