Short Interest in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Decreases By 79.9%

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the June 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NUO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 26,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,082. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund news, insider Young L. Robert bought 14,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $184,748.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,748.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

