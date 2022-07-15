Short Interest in Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Decreases By 51.9%

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,988,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osiris Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

OSI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,897. Osiris Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

About Osiris Acquisition

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

