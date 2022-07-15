Short Interest in Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Rises By 1,411.1%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 1,411.1% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PENMF remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,105. Peninsula Energy has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

