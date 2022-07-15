Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Grows By 290.9%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, an increase of 290.9% from the June 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 545,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 57,252 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 382,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 75,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 128,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 49.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE PMF traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,600. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

