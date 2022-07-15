Short Interest in Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Expands By 262.0%

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, an increase of 262.0% from the June 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 220.0 days.

Precious Shipping Public Stock Performance

PSGFF stock remained flat at 0.57 during trading on Friday. Precious Shipping Public has a one year low of 0.46 and a one year high of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.54.

Precious Shipping Public Company Profile

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited owns and operates dry bulk ships on a tramp-shipping basis worldwide. It is involved in the chartering and owning of ships, as well as in marine transportation. The company's cargoes primarily handle cement, agricultural products, steel, fertilizers, ore and concentrates, coal, logs, and other items.

