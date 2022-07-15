Short Interest in Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Expands By 262.0%

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, an increase of 262.0% from the June 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 220.0 days.
Precious Shipping Public Stock Performance
PSGFF stock remained flat at 0.57 during trading on Friday. Precious Shipping Public has a one year low of 0.46 and a one year high of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.54.
Precious Shipping Public Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precious Shipping Public (PSGFF)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Precious Shipping Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precious Shipping Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.