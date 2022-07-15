Short Interest in PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Declines By 87.1%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the June 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PUTKY traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,861. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $45.95.

PT United Tractors Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

About PT United Tractors Tbk

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through five segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, and Construction Industry. The company distributes heavy equipment and spare-parts under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for transportation; and offers services in the areas of non-destructive test, full maintenance contract, UT PAP service, machine inspection program, service call, workshop service, tire management system, pit stop management service, fabrication and remanufacturing cylinder, and UT remanufacturing.

