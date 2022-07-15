Short Interest in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Declines By 51.1%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 802,400 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the June 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

RADA Electronic Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RADA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. 883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,339. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $493.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADA Electronic Industries

RADA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at about $12,975,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 398,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 193,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 51,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,019,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

(Get Rating)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.