Short Interest in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Declines By 51.1%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 802,400 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the June 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
RADA Electronic Industries Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of RADA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. 883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,339. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $493.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.92.
RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at about $12,975,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 398,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 193,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 51,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,019,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
