Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Rises By 118.6%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 118.6% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Rakuten Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Get Rakuten Group alerts:

Rakuten Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RKUNY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 41,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,478. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Rakuten Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Books, an online bookstore; Rakuten Travel, an internet travel site; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservation service; Rakuten Fashion, an online fashion store; Rakuma, a flea market app; Rakuten Rewards, which offers online cash-back services; and Rakuten 24, an internet shopping site that sells medical supplies and daily necessities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.