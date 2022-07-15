Short Interest in The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Rises By 322.2%

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 322.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cushing Renaissance Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 43.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

SZC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.29. 1,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,578. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $50.87.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Dividend Announcement

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.2132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

(Get Rating)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.