Short Interest in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Increases By 353.0%

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,600 shares, a growth of 353.0% from the June 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCBX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Third Coast Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $21.28 on Friday. Third Coast Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 680.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 130.1% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 282,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 159,529 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 8.0% in the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,570 shares during the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.