Short Interest in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Drops By 66.7%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 69,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 109.9% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 91.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 41,368 shares in the last quarter.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

EDI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,272. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.