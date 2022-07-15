Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($175.00) to €170.00 ($170.00) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($150.00) to €175.00 ($175.00) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($215.00) to €207.00 ($207.00) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($120.00) to €95.00 ($95.00) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($190.00) to €178.00 ($178.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.33.

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $48.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.04. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $89.66.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $19.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

