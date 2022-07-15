Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating) rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 268,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 167,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sienna Resources Stock Up 12.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$5.63 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About Sienna Resources

(Get Rating)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Slättberg project located in southern Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.