Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Short Interest Update

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the June 15th total of 603,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 156,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 69,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

SGTX stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Sigilon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.