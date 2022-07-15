SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

NYSE SBOW opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $470.62 million, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.02.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.56. SilverBow Resources had a positive return on equity of 87.14% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $401,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,536.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C bought 300,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $8,787,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,281,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,110,917.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 55,994 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.