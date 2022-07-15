SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Stake Cut by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SILV. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SILV. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of SILV opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 15.79 and a quick ratio of 15.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 1.06.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

