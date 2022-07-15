Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

Sirius XM has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Sirius XM has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. StockNews.com cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

