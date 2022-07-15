Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($130.00) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €119.00 ($119.00) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($148.70) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($170.00) price target on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($170.00) price target on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($150.00) price target on Sixt in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

SIX2 opened at €109.00 ($109.00) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 12.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. Sixt has a 1 year low of €95.20 ($95.20) and a 1 year high of €170.30 ($170.30). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €114.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €130.89.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

