Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $99.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $197.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

