SmartKey Market Cap Reaches $44.00 Million (SKEY)

SmartKey (SKEY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One SmartKey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartKey has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SmartKey has a total market cap of $44.00 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartKey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,070.90 or 1.00008975 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SmartKey Coin Profile

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform.

Buying and Selling SmartKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.