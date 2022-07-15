Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) vs. Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) and Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duos Technologies Group has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Smith Micro Software and Duos Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 0 0 2 0 3.00 Duos Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus target price of $6.85, indicating a potential upside of 176.21%. Duos Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.97%. Given Smith Micro Software’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Duos Technologies Group.

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Duos Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $58.42 million 2.34 -$31.04 million ($0.64) -3.88 Duos Technologies Group $8.26 million 2.69 -$12.19 million ($2.00) -1.83

Duos Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smith Micro Software. Smith Micro Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duos Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Duos Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software -58.25% -11.61% -9.79% Duos Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Duos Technologies Group beats Smith Micro Software on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging. It also offers ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and retailers; and technical support and customer services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc. designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system. The company offers intelligent technology solutions for critical infrastructure, including Intelligent Rail Inspection Portal, Tunnel and Bridge Security, Virtual Security Shield, Facility Safety and Security, Remote Bridge Operation, Pantograph Inspection System, Vehicle Undercarriage Examiner for security and mechanical inspection, Multi-Layered Enterprise Command and Control Interface, Neural Network Modeling for detection algorithms, Automated Retail Facility Logistics, and Transit Rail Platform Analytics. It also provides engineered solutions. In addition, the company offers proprietary and turnkey systems and applications, such as rip, an intelligent rail inspection portal comprising various modules for automated analysis, detection, and inspection at rail border crossings. Further, it provides IT asset management that includes infrastructure and device audit services for various data centers. The company offers its solutions to various industries, which comprise transportation, healthcare, retail, law enforcement, oil and gas, and utilities sectors, as well as commercial railways. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Environmental Capital Holdings, Inc.

