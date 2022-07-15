Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,952,414 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,890,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,392,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,973,000 after acquiring an additional 169,437 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $31,930,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 800,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,699,000 after acquiring an additional 61,860 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $20,537,000. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNN. Barclays lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.62) to GBX 1,630 ($19.39) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.27) to GBX 1,295 ($15.40) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,455.67.

Shares of SNN opened at $26.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

