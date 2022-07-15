Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.70 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 34.25 ($0.41). 12,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 324,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.70 ($0.41).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.59) target price on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Smiths News Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.92. The company has a market cap of £83.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.00.
Smiths News Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider David Blackwood purchased 44,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £15,133.40 ($17,998.81).
Smiths News Company Profile
Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions to retailers and suppliers.
