Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.70 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 34.25 ($0.41). 12,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 324,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.70 ($0.41).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.59) target price on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Smiths News alerts:

Smiths News Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.92. The company has a market cap of £83.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.00.

Smiths News Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 4.04%. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio is 16.50%.

In related news, insider David Blackwood purchased 44,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £15,133.40 ($17,998.81).

Smiths News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions to retailers and suppliers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.