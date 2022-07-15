Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Trading 7% Higher

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.64. 659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 127,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Snap One Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $810.40 million and a PE ratio of -22.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap One

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $277.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.06 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap One news, CEO John H. Heyman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares in the company, valued at $17,086,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap One news, insider Jefferson Dungan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Heyman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,086,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snap One

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 9.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 29,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

See Also

