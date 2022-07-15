Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Update

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 353,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Snow Lake Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LITM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.23. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,093. Snow Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18.

Institutional Trading of Snow Lake Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $202,841,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the first quarter worth about $151,000. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snow Lake Resources Company Profile

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its primary asset is the Thompson Brothers Lithium property, which consists of 38 contiguous mining claims located in Manitoba.

