Societe Generale Trims Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Target Price to $12.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.38.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,292,000 after buying an additional 15,383,872 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth about $160,461,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,646,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1,576.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,588,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,408 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

