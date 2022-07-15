Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAH. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.58. 365,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,070. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.12). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 13.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

