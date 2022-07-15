Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Down 88.2% in June

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the June 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SONN stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. Campion Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SONN Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Campion Asset Management owned about 0.15% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

