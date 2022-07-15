Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Down 88.2% in June

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the June 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SONN stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN)
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.