Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SWN. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.26.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.22. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The company’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

