Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

LOV opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.12. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.79.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $52.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.09 million. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spark Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

