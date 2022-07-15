SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $52,467.73

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $52,467.73 and approximately $106,526.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00051854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001983 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.