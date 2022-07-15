SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $52,467.73

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $52,467.73 and approximately $106,526.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00051854 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00024201 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001983 BTC.
SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile
SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi.
SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading
