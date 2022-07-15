Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 30,770 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,914,509.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,633,768.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 5,485 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $343,525.55.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,952,971.90.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,850,507.80.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,926,202.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $2,639,758.30.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $2,352,058.80.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $2,565,602.60.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.98. 12,159,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,238,533. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -441.24 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Square from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Square to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Square from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Square from $182.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Square by 48.0% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Square by 7.0% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Square by 42.4% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. American Trust increased its holdings in Square by 281.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

