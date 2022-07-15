SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.11 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 26.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.