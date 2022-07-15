SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.11 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 26.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 77 to SEK 68 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Danske cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

