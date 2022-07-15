StableXSwap (STAX) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001823 BTC on popular exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $11.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StableXSwap has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,673.75 or 0.99924716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00043221 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024819 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000047 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap.

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

