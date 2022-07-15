STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 217.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

NYSE STAG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.82. 1,239,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,270. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

