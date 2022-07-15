Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE:SWK opened at $106.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.43 and a 1-year high of $208.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.87.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.