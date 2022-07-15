Starbase Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $546,482.00 (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market cap of $344,488.17 and approximately $546,482.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

