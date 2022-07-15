Step Finance (STEP) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. Step Finance has a market cap of $190,447.51 and $377,800.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00051852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00023626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001890 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.

Buying and Selling Step Finance

