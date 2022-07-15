StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.55. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $460,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

