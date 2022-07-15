StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of XENT opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2,036.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

