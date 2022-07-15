StockNews.com Lowers Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MBUU. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $56.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.58. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.35.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.67. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 38,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

