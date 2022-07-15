StockNews.com Upgrades Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.50.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77. Henry Schein has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.09.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Henry Schein by 46.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

