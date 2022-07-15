Stone Point Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after buying an additional 1,173,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after buying an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,691,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $143.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.82 and a 200 day moving average of $159.55. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

