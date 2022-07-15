StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.21.
STNE stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $60.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
StoneCo Company Profile (Get Rating)
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
