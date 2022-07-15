StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.21.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $60.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.35.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 138.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.